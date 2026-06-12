Analyst Believes Browns Will Make Surprising Move With Grant Delpit

The Cleveland Browns’ trade of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams altered their timeline for realistic playoff contention. While newcomer Jared Verse is a significant addition who should help the defense maintain its high standard this season, their win total is unlikely to be better with the NFL single-season sacks record-holder now playing elsewhere.

The deal, which included the young edge rusher and three draft picks, has raised speculation about the future of the Browns’ remaining older defensive players. Another veteran who could be on his way out of town is safety Grant Delpit, who did not attend preseason workouts and can become a free agent after this season.

With that in mind, analyst Earl D Mauldin said he believes the Browns will make a surprising move and trade Delpit, based on general manager Andrew Berry’s history dealing with such situations in the past.

“It wouldn’t surprise me (if the Browns traded Grant Delpit). Amari Cooper, last year of his deal, he wanted a new contract. The Browns ended up trading him and got whatever they could for him. Same thing with Greg Newsome, didn’t really perform all that well. They realized they wasn’t going to pay him. Traded him, got something for him. I don’t see Andrew Berry operating no different when it comes to Grant Delpit in that light. I don’t think that the Browns are going to pay him, and as soon as the opportunity comes about to where he can move him, I think he will,” Mauldin said.

The Browns may have already revealed their intentions for Delpit by selecting safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. If the rookie can continue to impress and show that he is a viable replacement in the secondary, that could make it much easier to trade Delpit, even if the Browns are somehow in playoff contention.

Veteran cornerback Denzel Ward also has been mentioned as a potential trade piece, even though the Ohio native has voiced his loyalty to the franchise and is now operating under a restructured contract. The Browns also do not have a viable replacement for him on hand.

Garrett’s departure, though rumored for quite some time, still came as something of a surprise. It shows that the Browns as an organization have their eyes more on future seasons than the present one, as the 30-year-old’s career timeline did not line up with the collection of younger talent the team is developing.

That could also turn out to be the case for Delpit, who will turn 28 years old during his sixth season with the Browns. Though they would miss his production, which includes two 100-tackle seasons, it might prove to be the most beneficial move for the franchise moving forward.

Trying to be competitive while also planning for the future is a difficult balancing act, so it remains to be seen how the Browns will handle their veterans this season.

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