Insider Names Worst Browns Uniforms In Franchise History

The Cleveland Browns may not have done a lot of winning throughout their franchise history, but they’re still one of the league’s defining franchises and, at times, unfortunately, the NFL’s lovable losers. On the heels of another impressive draft, a Myles Garrett trade, and the league’s most interesting quarterback competition, things are looking up and the Browns are finding ways to cook up a lot of headlines these days.

Throughout it all, the Browns have donned one of the most iconic color schemes in all of sports. They have never gotten too adventurous with the uniforms to avoid disrespecting the classics, but one insider recently named which uniform combo has been the team’s worst ever.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic recently wrote an article highlighting every NFL team’s best and worst uniforms. For the Browns, he made the unsurprising choice of selecting the 2015-19 uniforms as the worst the team has done.

“The “Cleveland” jerseys in what was billed as bold block lettering from 2015-2019 were the worst. Just a total fail, and the team knew it,” Zac Jackson said.

The Browns tried something new during those years to usher in a new era and try to change their fortunes as a franchise, and while there were a couple of exciting years in those uniforms, they had to go. The Browns made the right move tossing them and going back to their traditional uniforms that they wear now.

It’s tough to envision a world where the Browns make significant changes to their uniforms again anytime soon. It’s one of the most iconic looks in football and no other team has a color scheme remotely similar.

Jackson’s choice for the best Browns uniforms was unsurprisingly the current classic uniforms. Aside from that awkward era with the block lettering in the late 2010s, the Browns have largely left their classic uniforms unchanged over time.

The only thing missing is seeing what a Lombardi trophy looks like being hoisted by players wearing these classic unis.

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