Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Insider Predicts First Browns Move This Offseason

Insider Predicts First Browns Move This Offseason

Brandon Marcus
By
Insider Predicts First Browns Move This Offseason
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

 

Many Cleveland Browns fans have been eagerly waiting to hear about Shedeur Sanders’ future. Unfortunately, it sounds like they are going to have to wait even longer.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi talked about the first offseason move the Browns will likely make. It isn’t about Sanders, or even general manager Andrew Berry.

Instead, Grossi said the team’s ownership will likely make a move with Kevin Stefanski right away.

“Is Kevin back or not? Then, we will have to wait.  Who replaces him?” Grossi asked.

Grossi said the Browns will get right to work the moment the final regular-season game is over. He predicts Cleveland will make an announcement as early as Monday about any changes they may or may not be making.

It’s somewhat surprising that Stefanski’s future isn’t clearer. The Browns have only accumulated seven wins over the last two seasons, and that would usually lead to a firing, but Stefanski might be able to hold onto his job.

That’s because some people feel he is doing the best he can with the team he has been given. Stefanski’s squad has dealt with a seemingly endless stream of unfortunate injuries, and there have been numerous problems with special teams and offense, some of which aren’t completely his fault.

He may get the chance, or he may be entering the final week of his head coaching position in Cleveland.

