Carson Schwesinger Is Proving To Be A Leader On The Field

The Cleveland Browns found a special rookie with the No. 33 selection. The first pick of the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft has already proven to be one of the best in his class.

However, Carson Schwesinger’s impact goes way beyond the stats. His energy is contagious, and he’s inspired everyone to rally around one another on defense. As pointed out by Andrew Siciliano on X, that was the case again on Sunday.

Despite limping noticeably and being in evident pain in a seemingly meaningless game, the rookie out of UCLA played in each and every single one of the team’s defensive snaps.

“Carson Schwesinger, limping noticeably, played 100% of the Browns defensive snaps Sunday for the 4th consecutive game and 10th time this season. 156 tackles, Defensive Rookie of the Year,” Siciliano posted on X.

Carson Schwesinger, limping noticeably, played 100% of the Browns defensive snaps Sunday for the 4th consecutive game and 10th time this season. 156 tackles

Defensive Rookie of the Year pic.twitter.com/hzryaygMpn — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 29, 2025

It was the fourth consecutive time this season that he’s been out there for 100 percent of the defensive snaps, and he’s done that 10 times in his first year in the league. With 156 tackles and several highlight plays, there’s no doubt why he’s the clear-cut candidate to run away with Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Schwesinger wasn’t the highest-touted prospect in college, and he was one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process. Now, he looks like a future All-Pro and defensive quarterback for years to come.

The Browns struggled to get much going for them this season, but the campaign was far from a failure. If anything, they found some building blocks, like Schwesinger, who should be one of the defensive captains and green-dot carriers year in and year out.

Hopefully, he’ll stay healthy to have a long and successful career in Northeast Ohio.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Says Former Browns QB Is 'Winner But Not A Champion'