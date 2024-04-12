Insider Projects Browns To Land Notable WR Prospect

Andrew Berry has held the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 NFL Draft plans close to the vest.

That hasn’t stopped every analyst, pundit, and fan from predicting what the general manager will do on draft day.

The interior defensive line and wide receiver positions dominate most projected needs lists.

And the latest mock draft from the Athletic’s Zac Jackson follows that path, along with a twist.

I believe I took advantage of a glitch in the PFF mock system, but no apologies. Wrote a little on the guys with Cleveland roots today: https://t.co/O9ke3TjG2P https://t.co/dfQtbfXXkn pic.twitter.com/TVbeU7w7a7 — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 11, 2024

Jackson buys into the notion that Cleveland will prioritize getting help for the interior line and WR.

But he thinks the Browns, already starting late with a second-day first pick, wait even longer to make their first selection.

This is the third-straight season that Berry has no first-round picks at his disposal.

That didn’t stop him from trading back into the third round in each of the past two years.

Jackson’s latest mock predicts the Browns fall back, but stay in the second round at No. 63 overall.

As part of the deal, Berry also picks up a fourth-round selection to close the gap between his second and third picks.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy out of Texas is Jackson’s projected choice at No. 63.

Jackson pulls analysis from fellow Athletic writer Dane Brugler’s massive pre-draft assessment.

His 2nd/3rd round tier of wide receivers includes Worthy, as well as Oregon’s Troy Franklin.

Jackson thinks if Franklin is available at 54, that might change Berry’s mind about trading back.

With his second pick in this mock draft, Berry grabs interior lineman and Cleveland native Michael Hall Jr. out of Ohio State.

