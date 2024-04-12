Analyst Explains Why Browns Have Not Altered Deshaun Watson’s Deal

Andrew Berry has proven to be a masterful manipulator of the NFL salary cap.

Despite predictions of the Cleveland Browns’ salary cap woes, the GM seems unimpeded in setting his roster.

Reworking deals with several players has Cleveland in a safe, though not great, cap position.

Spotrac is among those to note their biggest source of cap space hasn’t been touched this offseason.

Mahomes had a $59M cap hit 4 weeks ago… CASH

Watson: $46M

Mahomes: $45.8M

Jones: $36M

Prescott: $34M

Stafford: $31M The only story here is that Cleveland hasn’t touched that Watson cap hit (yet). They’re beginning to protect their future finances in the event that he doesn’t… https://t.co/a6Xaj23WlX — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 12, 2024

So far, Berry has worked around Deshaun Watson’s $64 million cap cost, willing to absorb the hit on this year’s roster.

This will make Watson’s post-contract dead money and future cap hits easier to manage.

But the salary cap experts offer another thought as to why that could be more important than it seems.

“The only story here is that Cleveland hasn’t touched that Watson cap hit (yet). They’re beginning to protect their future finances in the event that he doesn’t get another extension.”

In a perfect Browns world, Watson will recover fully and enjoy a series of Pro Bowl seasons with the Browns.

But what if his arm strength or accuracy is permanently compromised by lingering effects of his injury?

Berry must consider that possibility and the future costs of a player who still might not work out.

Reworking the Watson contract last season gave Berry a ton of salary cap room for 2023.

It also spiked Watson’s cap hit to $64 million for each of the next three years.

To do that again could create a crippling blow to the Browns’ budget for 2025 and beyond.

