Insider Questions Why The Browns Signed 1 Player

With the Cleveland Browns most likely planning for the future, it only makes sense that the younger players get a longer leash in the second half of the season.

They have to protect their veterans and keep them out of harm’s way for the upcoming campaign.

Also, they have some young players who deserve an opportunity to prove their worth and maybe even become steady contributors going forward.

With that in mind, when asked about rookie WR Jamari Thrash and former first-round pick Kadarius Toney and whether they would be activated at some point in the season, Browns insider Tony Grossi had a rather interesting answer.

In his latest Q&A session, Grossi claimed that Thrash deserved to be on the field, but he never got why the Browns went after Toney in the first place:

“Cedric Tillman was the beneficiary of the Cooper trade, but Thrash deserves play time now, too. Toney? I don’t get that pickup at all,” Grossi said.

Thrash drew a lot of praise before the start of the season and looked to be someone with a chance to sneak up in the depth chart, yet that hasn’t happened so far.

The team could give him a look now that their chances of making the playoffs are slim.

As for Toney, he’s still young, and there’s clearly some upside there.

Then again, given his long and well-documented history of miscues and given how the Kansas City Chiefs decided to move on from him just like the New York Giants did, it was a risky pickup.

The Browns clearly thought there was something there, but it’s been months since he arrived in Cleveland, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to play at all.

