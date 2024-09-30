Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Punting To End First Half

The Cleveland Browns could not muster enough offense to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders, falling 20-16 to the AFC West squad today.

While several plays were crucial in hindsight, one play in particular stood out for most analysts and fans at the time it occurred.

The Browns were pinned deep inside their territory with just under three minutes remaining in the first half against the Raiders when Cleveland began their drive.

Cleveland’s drive stalled at the Las Vegas 40-yard line when quarterback Deshaun Watson was under pressure and prematurely threw toward Amari Cooper.

Instead of kicking sending Dustin Hopkins in to kick a potential 50-plus yard field goal, Stefanski elected to punt instead with 1:28 remaining in the first half.

Those potential three points were the difference in Cleveland going for a game-winning field goal on the final drive and going for a touchdown with under 40 seconds remaining in the contest.

After the game, analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared Stefanski’s thoughts about why he elected to punt instead of kicking the field goal.

“We just felt confident in that moment, just keeping them pinned deep,” Stefanski said, adding, “Obviously, Dustin’s a guy that we certainly have confidence in, but we want to be smart there, too.”

In the first quarter, Cleveland called on Hopkins from 56 yards away, and the placekicker nailed the kick with plenty of distance to spare.

Hopkins’ only miss on the day was an extra point after the Browns forced a fumble and scored on the same defensive play, giving Cleveland a four-point deficit with the botched kick in the second half.

