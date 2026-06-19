Insider Reveals Big Update About Browns’ QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns came into the offseason with a lot of questions to answer. Thankfully for fans, they’ve answered a lot of them, adding a new head coach and bulking up at several positions of need.

There has been a lot of positivity surrounding Todd Monken and what he’s started to do with this team, but without seeing them in a real-game situation, it’s hard to know for sure. Hope is something that every fan clings to at this point in the offseason, and with the Browns’ recent history in mind, all they can do is hope for better results in 2026.

Quarterback has been a consistent struggle for this organization, not only in recent years, but also throughout their history. There have been plenty of rumors and reports about Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and over the past several weeks, it’s seemed like Watson was the overwhelming, but unconfirmed, favorite to start in Week 1.

That attitude has shifted with some of the most recent reporting, as Sanders is starting to pick up the pace and figure some things out. He’s not perfect yet, however, and insider Jeremy Fowler still believes Watson has the edge, as he noted via ESPN Cleveland.

“Shedeur Sanders has bridged the gap, at least somewhat. I still believe Deshaun Watson is in a good position,” Fowler said.

“Shedeur Sanders has bridged the gap, at least somewhat. I still believe Deshaun Watson is in a good position,” – @JFowlerESPN gives an update on the Browns QB battle. Who do you think should be QB1? pic.twitter.com/iNr9R5FB5f — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 18, 2026

Sanders’ rookie season was filled with ups and downs, and the team didn’t have enough confidence in him to automatically name him the starter heading into 2026. Monken’s opinion of him has been left largely unsaid, but these reports show that he’s heading in the right direction.

Still, Watson’s career NFL experience could be more appealing to kick off the year, which is why the team could choose him in the end. Sanders might be more dynamic at the moment, but there’s certainly something to be said about experience leading a young team, which is partially why a veteran like Joe Flacco was so appealing to them and other teams in recent seasons.

There are still over three months until the 2026 season kicks off, and as fans are well aware, a lot can happen between now and Week 1, so this should be a battle to keep a close eye on.

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Nick Chubb Has Browns Fans Buzzing With Hint About Future