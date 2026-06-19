Nick Chubb Has Browns Fans Buzzing With Hint About Future

The Cleveland Browns are entering a new era ahead of the 2026 NFL season. 2026 not only kicks off Todd Monken’s tenure as head coach, but the Browns have also made several roster changes to try and boost their efficiency, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Offense has been the biggest struggle for this organization in recent seasons, and they have made a concerted effort throughout the offseason to address that. The offensive line and wide receiver were two rooms that fans hoped they’d address, and thankfully, they’ve added several players in both areas, which should help.

They didn’t make any major changes to their running back core, which is likely due to how well Quinshon Judkins performed throughout his rookie campaign. He’s slated to be the unquestioned RB1 heading into the season, but the depth behind him remains to be seen.

Nick Chubb made a major impact on this offense when he was in town and is currently a free agent after only signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in 2025. Many fans have pleaded for him to come back, and it seems that he’s open to it; at least, he made it seem that way in a recent conversation with reporter Camryn Justice.

“You never know what can happen,” Chubb said.

During his panel at SportsLand today, former #Browns RB Nick Chubb was asked if a return to play in Cleveland has crossed his mind. "You never know what can happen." pic.twitter.com/C7jpNuxHsJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 18, 2026

Chubb didn’t speak in any certain terms, but leaving the door open is a good sign for the Cleveland faithful. He had several incredible seasons with the Browns, including a 1,525-yard, 12-touchdown campaign in 2022.

Chubb hasn’t achieved over 1,000 yards since 2022, but if he could come back to this roster and be a good influence on the RB room, it could be worth a one or two-year contract. Of course, the money has to make sense for both sides, and it’s currently unclear what Monken thinks about Chubb and his current abilities.

For now, fans have hope that a dynamic rusher has the potential to return to this city, which is all they can ask for from a team that has won just eight games over the past two seasons.

NEXT:

Insider Names Browns' Most Important Remaining Offseason Move