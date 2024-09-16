Insider Reveals Pierre Strong, Ogbo Okoronkow Status Updates

The running joke among Cleveland Browns fans is that the team’s first stop on a tour for new players is the team’s medical facility because eventually, every player will make their way to that area during the season after an injury.

After Sunday’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, multiple athletes were examined by medical personnel for injuries they sustained while on the Florida road trip.

The hope that Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot provided fans on X is that two athletes who were hurt during the game will only make brief stays at the medical facility for treatment.

On Monday, Cabot noted that running back Pierre Strong Jr. had suffered a hamstring injury while defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo was cleared from the concussion protocol following the Week 2 contest.

Strong suffered his injury in the third quarter after earning five yards off his two combined touches in the game.

The third-year runner had a second target that he was unable to catch in the contest.

Cleveland acquired Strong – who was a fourth-round selection for the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft – after his first season in the league, adding the running back to their roster in 2023.

Okoronkwo was injured on the final drive of the contest, going down on the field after a collision.

The defensive end did not have any stats in the game, but the 6-foot-2 athlete has been a solid addition to the Browns roster after spending his first four years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans.

