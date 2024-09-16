Browns WR To Undergo Surgery

The Cleveland Browns have had worse luck with injuries than almost any team in the NFL over the past 12 months as multiple starters and quality athletes have missed significant playing time due to health issues.

Currently, the Browns have 10 players on the roster who have an injury designation, meaning these players will miss at least four games this year over issues beyond their control.

The Browns will be adding another player to that list after Sunday’s 18-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared the news on X that wide receiver David Bell will miss significant time after being injured in the Week 2 contest.

“Browns (head coach) Kevin Stefanski said WR David Bell will require surgery on his dislocated hip,” Justice wrote on the social media site.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said WR David Bell will require surgery on his dislocated hip. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 16, 2024

Bell had enjoyed a significant role in the Browns’ game plan before suffering the injury, catching his first three passes of the season for 27 yards before being helped off the field in Jacksonville.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver was in his third season with the Browns after the franchise selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Since joining the NFL, Bell has played in 32 games and made six starts for Cleveland.

The wide receiver has caught 41 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in his NFL career.

While Bell has played on the offense in his lone contest this season, he has also played a valuable role on the special teams over the past three seasons with 167 total snaps played over the past three seasons.

NEXT:

Amari Cooper's Play Called Into Question After Jaguars Contest