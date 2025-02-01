Insider Says Browns Could Trade 2 Key Players This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the league in 2023.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz orchestrated a notorious and rapid turnaround, and expectations were even higher in 2024.

Unfortunately, the unit regressed, and their struggles away from home were evident.

Now, with the team urgently needing to become younger and more cost-effective, ESPN’s Ben Solak suggests that the Browns might consider trading two defensive backs.

In his latest column, he believes the Browns could trade either Denzel Ward or Greg Newsome II or both:

“With no contending future in sight, I expect the Browns to trade players for picks,” he said. “Both cornerbacks Denzel Ward (who had an excellent season) and Greg Newsome II (who had an uncharacteristically shaky season) should be made available, and one will be dealt. For my money, I expect a young, rising team to put a first-round pick on the table for Ward (Packers? Vikings?) and give the Browns the draft capital they need to aggressively rebuild.”

As much as they clearly need to get younger and build for the future, trading Denzel Ward would not be a smart move.

Myles Garrett made it clear that he has no intention of being part of a rebuilding team.

And even though GM Andrew Berry claimed that the Browns wouldn’t even listen to trade offers for Garrett, moving on from their veterans might not send their star pass rusher the right message.

This will be a crucial offseason for this club.

This could make or break them for the next five years or so.

They’re not as bad as most three-win teams, and they’re just a couple of tweaks away from getting back to the postseason.

That’s why they must be exceptionally thorough about every move they make – or don’t – during the offseason.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Says Browns Missed A Big Opportunity In 2018 Draft