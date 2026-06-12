Insider Believes Browns QB Decision Is Closer Than You Think

The Cleveland Browns have somewhat surprisingly put off their decision to name their starting quarterback before training camp, as head coach Todd Monken had intended to do. Deshaun Watson had a notable edge during preseason workouts, but Shedeur Sanders may have closed the gap enough to extend the competition.

Despite that, several reports suggest the outcome is a foregone conclusion, which is drawing the ire of the fan base and at least one local analyst. Watson still seems to be on track to start his first NFL game in almost two years.

With that in mind, insider Tony Grossi said he believes the starting QB decision will come sooner than expected, based on comments from assistant coach Mike Bajakian.

“The quarterback coach said the winner will declare itself pretty quickly once the pads come on. I’m reading into that believing they think that Watson’s ability to deliver the ball under a pass rush is clearly better than Shedeur’s right now, and they’re not going to go weeks into camp to make this decision. Watson’s got 10 years of experience. He was a good quarterback at one point. I just feel that they feel he’s a superior athlete, and Monken wants an athlete,” Grossi said.

The Browns QB coach said the winner of the QB battle will decide itself "pretty quickly" once the pads come on. "I'm reading into that believing that they think that Watson's ability to deliver the ball under a pass rush is clearly better than Shedeur's right now," -… pic.twitter.com/cCtVwHaC64 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 12, 2026

It would benefit the starting quarterback and the team as a whole to know who it will be as soon as possible so he can focus on his practice reps and taking control as the leader of the team. However, based on Watson’s injury history and the fact that he has played in just seven NFL games since November 2023, there is also a benefit in holding off to avoid Sanders being prematurely labeled as the second choice if he eventually is needed to start.

A career resurgence by Watson in Cleveland would rank among the greatest QB reclamation stories in recent NFL history. In fact, Browns general manager Andrew Berry isn’t ruling out Watson earning a new contract with the team after his record-breaking deal expires this season.

The 30-year-old could wind up contending for NFL Comeback Player of the Year, as he is seen as an ideal fit for Monken’s offense. His career has been derailed by a serious shoulder injury and two Achilles tears, but he looks to be fully healthy, and he is seen as a better overall athlete with skills that Sanders simply does not possess.

It will be very interesting to see the fan reaction if Watson is named the starter, and how patient they and the Browns will be if he begins the season poorly.

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Andrew Berry Speaks Out About Shedeur Sanders' Offseason Improvement