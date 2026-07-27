Insider Shuts Down Rumors About One Browns Player’s Future

Speculation around Denzel Ward’s future in Cleveland has picked up steam this offseason, especially in the aftermath of the Myles Garrett trade that sent the star pass rusher to the Los Angeles Rams. With the Browns clearly leaning into a youth movement, some had started to wonder whether Ward, one of the more accomplished veterans still on the roster, could be next in line to be moved. According to one insider, that speculation has now been put to rest.

Mary Kay Cabot addressed the rumor, making clear that Cleveland has no intention of parting ways with its star cornerback anytime soon.

“Many have speculated that perhaps Ward, who had two years left on his contract, would be the next Browns veteran to be traded in the midst of their massive youth movement, but that’s not the case. The Browns have no plans to trade Ward or any of their other big name veterans in the wake of the Myles Garrett trade on June 1. The plan is for Ward to stay put and challenge for his sixth Pro Bowl,” Cabot wrote.

The Garrett trade understandably sparked conversations about who else on the roster might be moved, especially given how aggressively Andrew Berry has been over the past two offseasons. Ward, coming off a string of Pro Bowl caliber seasons and still holding two years remaining on his current deal, seemed like a logical name to get swept up in that speculation.

Keeping a proven cornerback like Ward in the fold gives the Browns a steady presence on the back end while younger pieces like Jared Verse continue adjusting to their new surroundings.

With training camp underway and competition still playing out at multiple positions, having stability at a position as important as cornerback gives Cleveland one less variable to sort through. Ward remaining in the fold is a clear signal that this front office still values continuity, even in the middle of a rebuild built largely around change.

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