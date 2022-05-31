Why The Browns Can Rely On Jacoby Brissett If Needed This Year

The quarterback room for the Cleveland Browns has seen some significant changes this offseason.

Most notably, the Browns added three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans.

The 26-year-old sat out the 2021 season but is likely to get back on the field soon.

However, Watson could be facing a possible suspension for his off-the-field issues.

That being said, newly added backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett could see an extended look in Cleveland.

Believer in Brissett?

The New England Patriots drafted Brissett in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He made three appearances during his rookie campaign and won a Super Bowl as well.

Although, he can thank Tom Brady for that Super Bowl ring.

Brissett didn’t last long in New England and was quickly traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots decided to let go of their young quarterback in order to acquire a reliable contributor in wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Phillip Dorsett acquired by Patriots from Colts in the Jacoby Brissett trade in Sept. 2017. Good move by Colts. Seemed like a yawner for Patriots but then there are times like tonight that wake you up — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 9, 2019

Brissett immediately became the starter in Indy after the abrupt retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck.

On paper, Brissett played well during his four seasons with the Colts.

In 46 games, Brissett threw for 6,059 passing yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during 30 starts with the Colts over a four-year span.

The Colts decided to move on from Brissett after the 2020 campaign.

Brissett landed with the Miami Dolphins where he mainly served as the backup.

Although, Brissett did see five starts last season with Tua Tagovailoa going down due to injuries.

He finished with 1,283 passing yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games with Miami.

The 29-year-old only lasted one season with the Dolphins, but quickly signed with the Browns this offseason.

Another Chance

The acquisition of Watson certainly didn’t sit well with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In fact, Mayfield has mentioned that he has no intentions of playing with the Browns again.

It’s tough to blame Mayfield, but now Brissett has become the clear No. 2 option in Cleveland.

That being said, Brissett could be looking at making multiple starts for the Browns this upcoming season.

The NFL has not made a decision on Watson’s suspension, but the expectation is that it will happen before the 2022 season begins.

The NFL is expected to make a decision on a potential suspension for Deshaun Watson before the start of the 2022 season, according to @AlbertBreer https://t.co/dfOP13cqnx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 23, 2022

It seems likely that Watson is going to at least miss time during the upcoming season.

Brissett has proven to be a reliable option throughout his career in the NFL.

It’s obvious that Brissett isn’t a franchise quarterback and won’t lead anyone to the Super Bowl.

Although, he is a knowledgeable quarterback who limits mistakes when he’s under center.

Brissett doesn’t take many risks which limits his upside as a quarterback.

He’ll take the safe short pass over a deep 50/50 shot down the field.

However, Brissett is normally consistent and does what he needs to on the field.

JACOBY BRISSETT TAKES IT IN. DOLPHINS TIE IT UP 25-25. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/DrmwP68iMW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2021

The Browns would be in good hands, assuming they need to rely on Brissett for a short period of time.

However, it’s tough to imagine the Browns having success for a full season, assuming Watson is out for a year or longer.

As already mentioned, Watson is expected to miss some action, so Brissett will likely see some time as the starter in Cleveland next season.