Jameis Winston Explains His Role In Mid-Game Dispute

The Cleveland Browns entered Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a lot on the line, including their aspirations about making the playoffs this season.

Emotions were often displayed in this high-stakes battle between a pair of teams seeking to even their record through the first four weeks.

That’s one reason why the Browns’ mid-game dispute boiled to the surface during a third-down-and-nine from the Las Vegas 40-yard line with 1:34 remaining in the second quarter and a 10-10 game.

On the play, quarterback Deshaun Watson looked to pass deep to wide receiver Amari Cooper, but a missed assignment on the offensive line by second-year athlete Dawand Jones allowed the Raiders easy access to the backfield and forced Watson to hurry his pass.

Cameras caught the aftermath as Watson exchanged words with Jones after the missed opportunity, and later backup quarterback Jameis Winston was involved when the offense made its way to the sideline.

After the game, analyst Daniel Oyefusi discussed the play – and the emotional exchange following it – with Winston as the veteran explained his role in those discussions (via X).

“No frustration,” Winston said, adding, “It’s just a standard that we all hold ourselves up to, and we all got to be accountable to that. It’s all encouragement. That’s all I’m doing when I’m out there, is encouraging my guys to go higher, and be better.”

The Browns failed to score on that drive as even a field goal could have changed the outcome of the final drive.

Cleveland needed a late touchdown instead of going for an easy field goal opportunity to win the game trailing 20-16.

