Myles Garrett Gives Honest Answer About Penalty That Wiped Away Browns’ Score

The Browns were trailing the Las Vegas Raiders 20-16 in the fourth quarter, and Cleveland was deep inside its territory when luck struck.

On a first down from the Browns’ 18-yard line, quarterback Deshaun Watson extended the play and found in stride a wide-open Amari Cooper for an 82-yard touchdown in Sunday’s game.

The problem was backup center Nick Harris – in to replace the injured Ethan Pocic – was called for a holding penalty on Raiders defensive end Christian Wilkins that nullified the play.

Cleveland was unable to recover from the 10-yard penalty and was forced to punt on a fourth-down-and-two play less than 90 seconds later.

Following the game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was asked his thoughts about the touchdown-nullifying play.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared those remarks on X as Garrett was reticent to call out the officials but still provided an honest answer about the holding call.

“As a man said before me, I like my money,” Garrett said, referencing how he could be fined for criticizing the game officials.

“I’ve seen worse, experienced worse,” he added.

Browns DE Myles Garrett on the Nick Harris holding penalty that wiped out Amari Cooper’s long TD: “As a man said before me, I like my money. I’ve seen worse, experienced worse.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 30, 2024

Indeed, videos across social media have shown Garrett being held significantly more by opponents this season without earning a penalty flag from the officials.

Had Cleveland completed that pass, the Browns would have taken the lead at 22-16 and had a chance for an extra point attempt that would have forced the Raiders into attempting to score again.

Instead, the Raiders settled for short plays and punts on back-to-back possessions that kept the clock moving while Las Vegas claimed its second victory of the season.

NEXT:

Elijah Moore's Father Calls Out Browns' Play-Calling In Raiders' Loss