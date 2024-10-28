Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Sends 3-Word Message About His Injury

The Cleveland Browns had a scary situation on Sunday that had nothing to do with the upcoming spooky holiday.

Late in the third quarter, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah leaned in to make a tackle on Baltimore running back Derrick Henry, a helmet-to-shoulder hit that left the Browns defender lying on the turf.

Owusu-Koramoah remained there after the play, eventually having to be carted off the field with a neck injury.

The Browns updated his status immediately after the game and again late Sunday night, letting fans know that the player could move all of his extremities but would remain in the hospital overnight for observation.

On Monday afternoon, Owusu-Koramoah updated his fans on X as he sent a three-word message about his injury.

“All is well,” Owusu-Koramoah wrote, adding, “Alhamdulillah.”

All is well. Alhamdulillah. — JOK (@j_owuu) October 28, 2024

Alhamdulillah is an Arabic phrase that translates into “praise be to God.”

Owusu-Koramoah earned his first Pro Bowl trip last season after logging 101 tackles, six pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

This season, Owusu-Koramoah has recorded 61 tackles, three sacks, three pass deflections, and an interception for Cleveland.

His 61 tackles are a team-best total, 15 more than safety Grant Delpit’s figure through the team’s first eight games.

Despite leaving the game with a full quarter remaining, the linebacker finished third in tackles against Baltimore with seven stops.

Fans can also expect an update today during the team’s Monday press conference about his condition from head coach Kevin Stefanski and how long Owusu-Koramoah may be sidelined due to the injury.

Cleveland returns to action on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers before the team’s bye week.

