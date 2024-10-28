Jameis Winston Has 4-Word Response To Kyle Hamilton’s Missed Pick

With under three minutes to play in yesterday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns received the football down 24-23.

The Browns needed only a field goal to take the lead, but Cleveland quarterback Jameis Winston had his eyes on another opportunity.

On the Ravens’ 38-yard line, Winston stepped back in a first-down-and-15 situation looking for wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Instead, his pass sailed high and found the outstretched arms of Baltimore’s Kyle Hamilton.

Inexplicably, the Pro Bowl safety dropped an interception that would have sealed the contest for Baltimore.

After Sunday’s game, analyst Camryn Justice shared Jameis Winston’s four-word response to what he thought as the ball sailed toward Hamilton.

“I started praying instantly,” Winston admitted after his team’s 29-24 victory on Sunday.

Winston – making the most of his second chance – found a wide-open Cedric Tillman for the winning touchdown on the next play.

Hamilton is one of the stars of the Baltimore defense after he made the Pro Bowl last season, and the third-year player looks primed for a repeat trip this year.

Through eight games, the defender has broken up four passes and forced one fumble while recording 57 tackles and two sacks for the Ravens.

Winston was making his first start for the Browns on Sunday, and he completed 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

The passing total is Cleveland’s best in 2024 as injured starter Deshaun Watson had failed to surpass the 200-yard mark in seven contests.

Cleveland returns home on Sunday for its third straight game inside Huntington Bank Field as the Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers.

