Jim Schwartz Reveals His Thoughts On Having Mike Vrabel With The Team

The Cleveland Browns got one of the best coaches available to revamp their already impressive staff.

It was crazy to see the Tennessee Titans parting ways with HC Mike Vrabel, who had thrived in the Music City before his final two seasons.

The drop-off in talent in Tennessee was more than evident, yet Vrabel was the fall guy, and he didn’t get another coaching job despite all speculation.

The Browns brought him in to be one of their senior assistants, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz couldn’t be happier about that.

Talking at OTAs, the reigning Assistant Coach of the Year raved about Vrabel’s addition, praising him for his football knowledge and impact on the team, adding that he’s been of great help to HC Kevin Stefanski and noted how good it was to have different voices on the coaching staff (via Browns).

huge to have experienced guys like Coach Vrabel out there pic.twitter.com/1PzS8EluFR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 30, 2024

This isn’t the first time they’ve worked together.

Schwartz was a senior defensive assistant under Vrabel in Tennessee.

The Browns had one of the best defenses in the game last season, and they should only get better with another year playing under Schwartz.

Add a proven winner with head coaching experience like Vrabel to that mix, and they might be on to something special.

Of course, most of their success will once again hinge on whether Deshaun Watson can play mistake-free football and lead the offense.

But on paper, the Browns should be considered a legitimate dark horse to come out of the AFC, even if they play in arguably the toughest and most competitive division in all of football.

