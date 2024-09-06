Jim Schwartz Believes Cowboys’ OL Rookies Will See ‘Tough Matchups’

In Cleveland’s first season running Jim Schwartz’s defense, the Browns had a historic showing for their franchise.

Cleveland finished the season ranked first by allowing the fewest passing yards and the fewest total yards to opponents during the 2023 regular season, and defensive end Myles Garrett finished as the team’s first-ever Defensive Player of the Year recipient.

Schwartz’s ability to strategize against opponents has allowed the veteran defensive coordinator to stay relevant during his long and illustrious career.

That goes for the Dallas Cowboys, too.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that Schwartz is looking forward to his experienced defensive line matching up against two rookie offensive linemen – Tyler Guyton and Dan Beebe – on the season-opening weekend.

“We like our matchups,” Schwartz said, adding, “Both guys looked good in preseason (but) we can present some tough matchups.”

#Browns Jim Schwartz on facing two rookie OL for the #Cowboys: "We like our matchups. Both guys looked good in preseason. (But) we can present some tough matchups." — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 5, 2024

To follow up last year’s performance with something similar, the Browns will need to rely on their experienced core up front.

Cleveland retained most of its defensive linemen from a season ago, bringing back Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst for another season together.

Additionally, the Browns added two other athletes to their defensive front as the team selected Mike Hall Jr – who is currently on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list – in the 2024 NFL Draft and acquired veteran Quinton Jefferson via free agency this offseason.

The Browns also feature one of the game’s best linebackers in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah while their defensive backfield is comprised of Pro Bowl-level talent with M.J. Emerson, Denzel Ward, and Greg Newsome roaming the back lines.

NEXT:

Ken Dorsey Reveals Where He Will Be During Games