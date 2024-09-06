Ken Dorsey Reveals Where He Will Be During Games

After the Cleveland Browns bowed out of the AFC Playoffs last season, the AFC North squad made changes to its offensive staff by replacing offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt with former Buffalo Bills coach Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey – who was familiar with the offensive scheme the Browns wanted to implement – brought with him designed plays with three- and four-receiver bases, an offense similar to one quarterback Deshaun Watson excelled with at Houston.

The question that analysts had throughout the offseason – regarding whether Dorsey or head coach Kevin Stefanski would call the plays – was answered on the first day of preseason training camp as Stefanski confirmed that he retained those responsibilities.

With that question laid to rest, the next inquiry regarding Dorsey was where the offensive coordinator would be during game days.

Analyst Spencer German provided that answer from Dorsey on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – as the coach explained that he would be on the sideline during the contests.

“(Dorsey) said it’s been a lot of fun to be back on the sideline and feel the energy and that it’s important for him to be down there, specifically to communicate with Deshaun Watson,” German wrote of Dorsey’s response during his media availability on Thursday.

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey shares that he'll be down on the field Sunday. Said it's been a lot of fun to be back on the sideline and feel the energy and that it's important for him to be down there, specifically to communicate with Deshaun Watson. — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) September 5, 2024

Dorsey will be able to talk in person with Watson in between possessions, allowing the former Cleveland quarterback from the 2000s to help the franchise’s star athlete find his way in this new offensive scheme.

The new offensive coordinator also spent time in Carolina working with these same concepts, helping Cam Newton thrive during the Panthers’ successful run nearly a decade ago.

