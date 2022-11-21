Browns Nation

Joe Woods & Mike Priefer Continue To Let Team Down

By

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

In the Cleveland Browns‘ three wins, the team made plays in all three facets of the game.

To be fair, the offensive efforts have been pretty good all season long because Nick Chubb has tried to carry this team on his back whenever he is given the opportunity.

Aside from Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati, the defensive and special teams’ efforts have been below expectations.

There is probably plenty of blame to go around, but it starts with Coach Kevin Stefanski and his coordinators: DC Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

Woods and Priefer have left the team down numerous times.

In the case of Woods, the hashtag #FireJoeWoods has been regularly trending on Twitter after the Browns’ losses.

Here are the ways Woods and Priefer have fallen short and failed the team.

 

Woods: Miscommunications And Blown Coverages

The infamous defensive miscommunications in the early games of the season cost the Browns dearly.

Now, we have blown coverages or players just looking unprepared.

Yes, some of that is the responsibility of the players, but the coaches are supposed to be orchestrating practices and preparing players accordingly.

 

Priefer: Hands Team Malfunctions And Blocked Field Goals

The hands’ team for the Browns has been mostly ineffective.

They have been called on several times this season and never look like they are ready.

Then, there are the blocked field goals.

If there are blocking issues on special teams that are creating an advantage for the opponent to block field goals, fix it.

No one has job security in the NFL if a team is losing, but given the circumstances surrounding the 2022 Browns, both Woods and Priefer are especially vulnerable to losing their jobs at the end of the season.

 

 

