Is The Browns’ Season Now Over?

By

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns fell to 3-7 after their Week 11 Sunday afternoon loss to the Buffalo Bills.

At 3-7, the Browns are tied for third with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

Division frontrunners are the Baltimore Ravens at 7-3, and the Cincinnati Bengals are one game back at 6-4.

Are the Browns done for the season?

The answer is unfortunately yes, and here are the reasons why.

 

1. Early Season Losses Are Crippling

Remember those games that the Browns should and could have won but ultimately didn’t?

The Jets, Falcons, and Chargers games immediately come to mind.

Those are haunting losses that would have made the Browns a 6-4 team and in a much better position.

 

2. Player Fatigue Is Growing

The frustration and fatigue among the players, most notably Myles Garrett, is also a problem.

There have been times this season when Coach Stefanski had good reason to fire both defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

The decision to stay the course with both of these coaches who have delivered subpar performances this year has also been a crushing blow to the 2022 Browns.

 

Browns Are Not Mathematically Eliminated

In a 17-game season, the Browns are not mathematically eliminated.

They could win the next seven games and finish 10-7.

With Deshaun Watson returning in Week 13, there is hope that this team will be rejuvenated.

The problem is they have dug a deep hole for themselves that requires almost perfect football to be played for the next seven weeks to get out of.

That is a big task given what has transpired in the first 10 games of the season.

And even with a huge winning streak, the Browns would not have sole control of their destiny; they would need help from other teams to get into the playoffs.

