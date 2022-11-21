Is The Browns’ Season Now Over?

The Cleveland Browns fell to 3-7 after their Week 11 Sunday afternoon loss to the Buffalo Bills.

At 3-7, the Browns are tied for third with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

Division frontrunners are the Baltimore Ravens at 7-3, and the Cincinnati Bengals are one game back at 6-4.

Week 12 AFC North Standings 1. BAL (7-3)

2. CIN (6-4)

3. CLE (3-7)

4. PIT (3-7) This Week

CIN (6-4) at TEN (7-3)

TB (5-5) at CLE (3-7)

BAL (7-3) at JAC (3-7)

PIT (3-7) at IND (4-6-1) MNF — CincyCenter (@CincyCenter) November 21, 2022

Are the Browns done for the season?

The answer is unfortunately yes, and here are the reasons why.

1. Early Season Losses Are Crippling

Remember those games that the Browns should and could have won but ultimately didn’t?

The Jets, Falcons, and Chargers games immediately come to mind.

I'm NOT a sports or #football expert, but even I can see @Browns have a SERIOUS issue closing out games WHILE THEY HAVE THE LEAD!!! Is it #hubris? Lack of #conditioning? Poor #playcalling? I don't know, but #FigureItOut! It's your job! Not the kicker's fault. #Browns #CLEvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/wRajksVqP2 — Kasey Crabtree (@KaseyCrabtree) September 18, 2022

Those are haunting losses that would have made the Browns a 6-4 team and in a much better position.

2. Player Fatigue Is Growing

The frustration and fatigue among the players, most notably Myles Garrett, is also a problem.

Myles Garrett sits alone on the bench while the rest of the team goes to midfield or to the locker room. #Browns pic.twitter.com/peMpbDMsr1 — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 20, 2022

There have been times this season when Coach Stefanski had good reason to fire both defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

What’s worse?#Browns Special Teams or Defense this year? Both have been absolutely horrendous.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) November 20, 2022

The decision to stay the course with both of these coaches who have delivered subpar performances this year has also been a crushing blow to the 2022 Browns.

Browns Are Not Mathematically Eliminated

In a 17-game season, the Browns are not mathematically eliminated.

They could win the next seven games and finish 10-7.

With Deshaun Watson returning in Week 13, there is hope that this team will be rejuvenated.

The problem is they have dug a deep hole for themselves that requires almost perfect football to be played for the next seven weeks to get out of.

That is a big task given what has transpired in the first 10 games of the season.

This is the first “AFC Playoff Picture” I’ve seen this season and we’re not even “In The Hunt”. Depressing… #browns pic.twitter.com/B96JPCKmH6 — Coach Five (@coachmartin555) November 21, 2022

And even with a huge winning streak, the Browns would not have sole control of their destiny; they would need help from other teams to get into the playoffs.