Joel Bitonio Reveals Potential Plans With Browns After Retirement

To the surprise of very few, longtime Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio announced his retirement last week. Given his contract situation and the fact that he almost retired last offseason, fans saw it coming, and Bitonio himself admitted that he knew his time was coming for a while as well.

The Browns completely revamped the offensive line this offseason and brought in five new starters, and while last year’s starters have found new homes, it’s heartwarming that Bitonio will hang up his cleats without ever putting on another uniform. He is a Browns legend in every sense of the word after making seven Pro Bowls and being selected to five All-Pro teams.

Camryn Justice of WEWS recently shared a clip of Bitonio talking about what’s next for him as he embarks on the next chapter of his life and career. Bitonio said he isn’t sure what’s next just yet, but he won’t be hard to find and will probably stay involved with the organization in some capacity.

“What’s next, I’m not 100% sure. I want to take a little bit of time. I think we’re going to be in the Cleveland area for a little bit. I’ll be in the Browns facility. They can’t keep me out forever, right? I’m gonna sneak in. Hopefully, do some in-house media with them and just still be involved. I think the biggest thing is you miss the locker room and the guys and the camaraderie of it all. Just have some relationships and be around the people will be special. Hopefully, I’ll have a few little in-house things with the Browns. My face will still be around. You’re not gonna miss me too much,” Bitonio said.

I wasn't able to make it to Joel Bitonio's retirement announcement, so I had to catch up with him quickly today at UH's SportsLand event. Asked him what's next, and he said TBD—but from visits to the facility to some work in media, #Browns fans will still see him plenty. pic.twitter.com/HbHyYHg8ij — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 18, 2026

Bitonio was everything this organization could have hoped for and more. He exemplifies everything that this team and city are about and will surely represent the Browns well in retirement just like the many legends that came before him. The new offensive linemen set to take over in 2026 have big shoes to fill because Bitonio was a pillar on the field and in the locker room for over a decade.

Fellow All-Pro lineman-turned-analyst Joe Thomas has laid a great blueprint for how to represent the Browns proudly after hanging up the cleats. We’ll see what route Bitonio ultimately decides to take, whether it’s in the media, coaching, or something else, but there’s no question he’ll always be a Cleveland sports legend.

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Analyst Reveals Worst-Case Scenario For Browns This Season