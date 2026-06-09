Joel Bitonio Makes Big Decision On NFL Future

There was some part of Joel Bitonio that likely still wanted to continue playing in the NFL. The longtime Cleveland Browns offensive lineman entered the offseason contemplating retirement, and as the weeks and months went by with no announcement, it was thought that he might want to stay for at least one more season, perhaps even with the Browns.

But that is not to be. On Tuesday, Bitonio announced his retirement from the NFL with a heartfelt essay on the Browns’ website.

Bitonio’s big decision about his future came after 178 games over 12 seasons, all with the Cleveland Browns.

“Wearing that orange helmet and being part of this franchise – from getting drafted to signing three contracts – I felt a loyalty to the Browns, and it gave me a sense of pride to represent a fan base who is consistently loyal to us. I started the job here, and once I got to a certain point, I knew I wanted to finish the job in Cleveland. Now that job is finished. After 12 seasons of wearing No. 75 in brown and orange, I have officially decided to retire,” Bitonio wrote.

To Cleveland, From Joel A farewell to the #DawgPound as @JoelBitonio announces his retirement from the NFL: https://t.co/bKMZcVX4jX pic.twitter.com/MPWX25l2sx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 9, 2026

A second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Browns, Bitonio went on to become a two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He was a solid contributor right up until the end, starting all 17 games for Cleveland last season. He started every one of his NFL games, and he missed just two over his final nine campaigns.

The 34-year-old became a free agent following last season, and with the Browns looking to get younger throughout the roster, he was not considered a priority to re-sign. He was also open about his thinking about retirement, so the Browns moved on by acquiring veteran offensive linemen Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins on the veteran market, and then added Spencer Fano, Austin Barber, and Parker Brailsford in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If there was any chance Bitonio might return to the Browns for the upcoming season, those acquisitions left little room for him. While he was rumored to have some modest interest from other teams around the league, he did not sign with anyone.

Now, with offseason activities drawing to an end and training camp next on the horizon, Bitono decided to call it a career. He leaves as a fan favorite and one of the best offensive linemen in Browns history.

Bitonio surely will be welcomed back warmly whenever he decides to attend a Browns home game, and fortunately for the fans, he won’t be wearing another team’s jersey when he does so.

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