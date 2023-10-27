Joel Bitonio Speaks On How Browns Have Overcome Obstacles This Season

It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster season for the Cleveland Browns.

The team has alternated outstanding performances with not-so-good ones, but they do have a winning record still.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about that is the fact that quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t been able to play for more than a handful of snaps in the past two games, yet the team continues to find ways to scrape their way into wins.

When asked about that recently, veteran Browns guard Joel Bitonio claimed that resiliency is actually one of the core values of the team and the locker room.

He talked about how the coaching staff is always preaching that the offense has to be resilient and hang in there when the defense is leading the way and vice versa.

The Browns have won games by scoring a lot of points — even without their starting quarterback.

They’ve won some games by shutting down the rival’s offense — even if they also struggle to move the chains.

And they’ve even won some games out of sheer luck, just as they had also lost multiple times in the past.

Of course, Watson’s situation and all the injuries have seemingly lowered the ceiling of this team.

But they continue to play together and rally together.

This team has a different feel from teams from prior seasons in the sense that they seem to have a purpose.

They all have a big chip on their shoulder, they want to prove that they’re also Super Bowl contenders, and they will do whatever it takes to lead the team to the promised land.