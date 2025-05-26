Josh Cribbs Has Honest Admission About Browns’ Roster

The Cleveland Browns made some big moves in the offseason.

While they didn’t necessarily bring in any stars, they added multiple promising young players, kept their franchise player tied to the team for the long run, and acquired another top-five selection to the mix.

Granted, they’re still not as talented as some Super Bowl contenders, and their quarterback room is still a subject of debate, not to mention not very impressive.

Nevertheless, all in all, Josh Cribbs doesn’t feel too bad about this roster.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the former Browns star gushed about what the team has on their hands right now:

“On paper, when you look at our offense, you’ve got five guys to choose from at quarterback, and you’ve got these running backs who seem like they’re going to be some dogs. You’ve got two guys in the slot that may look bigger and outmatch guys [in David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr.]. You got [Jerry] Jeudy, you got Diontae [Johnson], it’s not a bad offense. We got Mason [Graham]. You’ve got a dog for life over there in Myles Garrett. This team doesn’t look too bad,” Cribbs said.

Which side of the ball are you most excited to watch for the Browns this season? 🟫🟧 "This team doesn't look too bad." — @JoshCribbs16 Presented by @pureavNEO https://t.co/WUFfyYErtD pic.twitter.com/4QyDdgBdmQ — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) May 25, 2025

Needless to say, Cribbs is a Browns fan, and he’s rarely been pessimistic, so perhaps we should take his words with a grain of salt.

Then again, he’s not technically wrong about anything.

Of course, the Browns have yet to find a starting quarterback, and that’s likely going to be the biggest factor in their success – or lack thereof – next season and beyond.

But from a roster perspective, they look much better than they did last season, which is a lot to say.

The Browns will have to endure a tough stretch to start the season, and they likely won’t be favored in any of those matchups.

If whoever’s out there at quarterback holds his ground and they manage to split the first six games, this team could end up making a lot of noise in 2025, against all odds.

