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KC Concepcion Makes Big Personal Announcement

Justin Hussong
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KC Concepcion Makes Big Personal Announcement
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver room went from arguably the worst in the NFL to sneaky deep and potentially above average in one offseason thanks to GM Andrew Berry’s strong 2026 draft. A lot will depend on what happens with the quarterback battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, but whoever winds up under center, that QB will have a much-improved WR room catching passes from them.

Arguably the biggest reason for the WR room being so much more promising is the presence of first-round rookie KC Concepcion, who should slot right in as the slot receiver and potential WR1 in Todd Monken’s offense long term. He has reportedly checked all the boxes thus far this offseason, including a big one off the field.

On June 18th, Concepcion made the most important decision of his life and officially got engaged.

“Congratulations to [KC Concepcion] and his beautiful fianceè on getting engaged on 6•18•26 May the lord bless this union to be long lasting and strong,” Tae posted.

Concepcion racked up 31 touchdowns in his three years in college and will hopefully score a lot more than that at the next level, but now that he has the right woman by his side, anything is possible. Finding the right girl this early in his life before his NFL career gets underway will give him the foundation he needs to be great, and it will be heartwarming to see the Dawg Pound embrace Mrs. Concepcion as well.

Hopefully this is far from the only ring Concepcion gets over the next 10-15 years. Browns Nation wishes Concepcion and his partner the best and the fans will certainly welcome them both with open arms as he begins to get his feet wet in the NFL.

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Justin Hussong
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Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

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