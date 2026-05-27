Browns Coaches Are Already Trusting KC Concepcion With A Different Role

The Cleveland Browns did not just draft KC Concepcion to line up at wide receiver and run routes. The coaching staff is already showing they believe he can impact the game in multiple ways, and one of those ways showed up during OTAs this week.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported that Concepcion was among the players fielding punts during Wednesday’s practice, and special teams coordinator Byron Storer made it clear this was not a casual experiment.

“I agree with Andrew Berry 100% that he was the best punt returner in this year’s draft class. I trust him back there catching it clean, very natural ball catcher,” Storer said.

Browns first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion was one of multiple players fielding punts in today's OTA practice. ST coordinator Byron Storer: "I agree with [GM Andrew Berry] 100% that he was the best punt returner in this year’s draft class. … I trust him back there catching… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 27, 2026

When your general manager and your special teams coordinator are both on record saying a rookie is the best punt returner in the entire draft class, that is not a role that is up for debate.

The college resume backs up every word of that endorsement. During his final season at Texas A&M, Concepcion was one of the most dangerous return men in the country. He returned 25 punts for 456 yards, averaging an electric 18.2 yards per return with two touchdowns. He opened the season with an 80-yard punt return touchdown against UTSA and later broke free for a 79-yard score against LSU in Death Valley. His elite work on special teams earned him a spot on the midseason watch list for the Jet Award, which recognizes the top return specialist in college football. His college career totals show 30 punt returns for 501 yards at a 16.7 yard average with two scores.

The Browns desperately needed an upgrade in the punt return game. Their 2025 group combined for 232 return yards all season, with Gage Larvadain leading the way at just 7.0 yards per attempt. Concepcion’s 18.2-yard average from last season puts that number to shame and immediately makes Cleveland’s special teams unit more dangerous than it has been in years.

Getting a first-round receiver who can also flip the field on special teams is exactly the kind of added value that makes a draft pick look even better in hindsight. The Browns knew what they were getting, and they are already putting it to use.

NEXT:

Browns QB Stats From Wednesday's OTAs Are Very Interesting