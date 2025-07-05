Kenny Pickett Given Encouraging Outlook In Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns have given fans almost no clarity on the four-man quarterback competition that will continue into training camp, as the process still needs time to play itself out.

In what could be a surprising outcome, Kenny Pickett might be the favorite to win the starting job in Week 1, as he was recently given an encouraging outlook.

Analyst Tony Rizzo revealed that Kevin Stefanski is a big advocate of Pickett and that the head coach played a role in bringing the QB to Cleveland.

“I have to believe that Stefanski was consulted when Andrew [Berry] brought in Kenny Pickett. I don’t think Stefanski made the call. Can this guy play in your offense? And Kevin said yes. I don’t think Kevin would bring a guy here he didn’t think could play in his offense. Kevin spoke kind of glowingly about Kenny Pickett, which raised a few eyebrows out in Berea. Before everybody’s just, ‘Kenny Pickett stinks,’ let’s see what happens. I’m going to try and be optimistic. I think Kenny Pickett might look good in our offense. I think it’s a possibility,” Rizzo said, via ESPN Cleveland.

“I think Kenny Pickett might look good in our offense,” – @TheRealTRizzo on Pickett potentially starting week 1. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/tA2tbvvFHA — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 3, 2025

Many assumed that when Joe Flacco was signed, he would become the starter, and while that still could be the case, Cleveland traded a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett, so the Browns are somewhat obligated to at least see what they have in him.

Stefanski has repeatedly stated that Pickett will be given every chance to compete for the starting role, and as trustworthy as Flacco is, he is 40 years old and isn’t someone who can be counted on to make all 17 starts.

Pickett recently turned 27 and has upside and untapped potential, and the Browns could be hoping he’ll be the league’s next great quarterback reclamation story, similar to Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith.

