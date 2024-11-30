Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ Tough History In Denver

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of preparing for their Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

This might not have felt like a daunting opponent when the schedule was released, but the Broncos are playing much better than many people thought they would, with much thanks to Bo Nix’s development in his rookie campaign.

They’ll have their hands full on the defensive side of the ball, and considering the Broncos’ strong defense, Jameis Winston and the offense will need to give it everything they have.

Plus, that doesn’t mention the fact that the Browns don’t have a storied history in Denver, which could be in the back of players’ minds heading into this matchup.

According to CBS Sports, the Browns are 4-14 at Denver. They won in 1970 and 1972, but have gone 2-14 in the remaining 16 matchups.

Kevin Stefanski might be well aware of the team’s poor record in Denver, but he claims to not let it affect him.

“I don’t put much stock in the history of things,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It’s a tough place to play regardless for any team that goes in there,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski indicated that Denver is a tough place to play for any opponent, so he’s just focusing on this week and not what the Browns have historically done there.

With any luck, the Browns can start a winning streak of their own in this game, getting out of a rut against the Broncos and looking toward the future with a more positive outlook.

