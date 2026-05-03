Browns’ Second Round Pick Is Drawing A Bold NFL Comparison

It was no surprise when the Cleveland Browns solved their major wide receiver need by selecting KC Concepcion with the 24th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, it was a bit of a surprise when GM Andrew Berry doubled up and took Denzel Boston with the 39th pick the next day.

Nobody can knock Berry for bringing in two receivers so early in the draft considering how bad the WR room was last year. Jerry Jeudy was the only proven asset, but with Concepcion and Boston alongside him, all of a sudden the Browns have an intriguing WR room for the first time in years.

Cleveland.com’s Lance Reisland recently wrote about Boston and gave Browns fans a better picture of what kind of talent they are getting. He compared him to future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, which isn’t the first time Boston has heard that comparison.

“NFL Comparison: Mike Evans. Standing 6-4 and weighing 212 pounds, Boston offers the Browns a physical presence on the outside, using his length and strength to win contested catches and provide reliable targets in key situations, rather than relying on quickness or burst to create separation. In the three phases of my receiver evaluation, he is strongest at the catch point and finishes his run after the catch with strength. He creates separation with his frame, expands the quarterback’s margin for error, tracks the ball well and wins contested catches while moving the chains on third down, in the red zone and along the boundary,” Reisland wrote.

If Boston has an Evans-like career, Browns fans would certainly be quite pleased with that outcome. It’s a high bar to clear, but it’s easy to see the comparisons between the two.

They are roughly the same size and have similar skill sets as X-receivers. He is exactly the kind of big, physical receiver that the Browns haven’t had for many years and he should see plenty of playing time right out of the gate.

It’s easy to get excited about the pick because he is also an ideal complement to Concepcion. They are completely different archetypes and rely on different methods of getting open.

It’s a good time to be a Browns fan and it will be a pleasure to see how Boston and Concepcion fit into Todd Monken’s new offense.

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