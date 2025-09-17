Local Radio Host Rips Into Browns After Struggles

The Cleveland Browns opened the 2025 NFL season with back-to-back losses, sparking widespread frustration throughout the organization and its fan base.

After dropping their first two games, the team faces mounting criticism over another disappointing start that threatens to derail hopes of progress.

Cleveland’s struggles reached a breaking point following a crushing 41-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

The loss extended the Browns’ losing streak to eight games dating back to last season, highlighting systemic issues that continue to plague the franchise.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo delivered a blunt assessment that captured the growing sentiment among frustrated supporters.

“If you go 3-14 again, tell me how you’re going to sell me this group next year. Because if you try, I’m not buying it. I don’t care. This is professional sports. I like everybody over there, and I wish them all the best, but you didn’t do your job well enough. I haven’t seen a win since before Thanksgiving of last year. How is that even possible?” Rizzo said.

"You go 3-14 again, you tell me how you're going to sell me this group again next year," – RIZZ IS FED UP 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Podel6Bhd8 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 16, 2025

The offensive unit remains the primary concern, regularly held to 16 points or fewer through costly turnovers and drive-killing penalties.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has provided stability under center but struggles to generate consistent scoring opportunities that translate into victories.

Defensive standout Myles Garrett has voiced his own frustrations despite recently signing a major contract extension.

The front seven shows flashes of dominance, yet breakdowns elsewhere prevent the Browns from achieving balanced performances on both sides of the ball.

Cleveland’s front office continues emphasizing data-driven evaluations and patient rebuilding, but fans grow weary watching the same cycle repeat annually.

The organization must address these fundamental issues quickly to salvage any remaining optimism for the season ahead.

NEXT:

Herm Edwards Says Browns QB Reminds Him Of Brian Sipe