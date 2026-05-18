Analyst Reveals One Bad Thing About Browns’ Schedule

The 2026 NFL schedule has officially been released, an event that’s been met with more fanfare every year. Social media teams across the league had a field day with this event, trying to come up with the most viral video possible to get people excited about the season.

Theatrics aside, finally having the schedule gives fans something to talk about in the lull of the offseason, and analysts have started a game-by-game prediction for each team. The Browns’ schedule is generally viewed as difficult, which isn’t a great thing for fans to hear given that the team has won just eight games over the past two seasons.

Analyst John Breech talked about this in a recent CBS Sports article, pointing out a road stretch that could prove to be brutal for Cleveland.

“The Browns have gone 3-14 on the road over the past two seasons, so road games are always tough for this team, and the schedule certainly isn’t doing them any favors. Not only do the Browns have three straight road games from Weeks 7 thru 9 (at Titans, at Steelers, at Saints), but they also close the season with three road games in the final four weeks (at Giants, at Ravens, Colts, at Bengals). They’re going to have to figure out how to win on the road if they want to turn things around this year,” Breech wrote.

As he mentioned, the Browns have been dreadful on the road lately, and their stretch of three-straight road games isn’t ideal for any team. Granted, they play the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints during that run, who aren’t expected to be upper-echelon teams this year, but the sentiment still stands.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who they’re playing during that span. Being on the road for that long can wear on a player, and for a team like the Browns, they need all the help they can get. This team needs some sort of scheduling break or an opportunity to get their feet back under them, but they didn’t get that, at least on paper.

The Browns’ roster is currently chock-full of potential. They have several young players who could help this team turn things around, but if they can’t come together as one cohesive unit, it’s never going to work out as they had hoped.

Winning on the road will be essential for this team’s success moving forward, so hopefully, they can figure things out sooner rather than later and gel as one unit during the difficult times.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Bad News For Shedeur Sanders Ahead Of OTAs