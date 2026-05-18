Insider Reveals Bad News For Shedeur Sanders Ahead Of OTAs

The 2026 NFL season is still a few months away, and with training camp yet to start, there’s plenty of time for teams around the league to figure out how they’re going to approach the season. The Cleveland Browns have used the offseason to add to key positions that lacked depth and star power last year, hoping to turn over a new leaf in 2026.

Despite making additions at wide receiver and offensive line, the biggest question surrounding this team is regarding who their quarterback will be. It’s clear that they’re looking to stay in-house, given that they didn’t add anyone significant, but who that person will be remains to be seen.

For the past few weeks, it’s felt like it’s a two-horse race between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, and without training camp going on, it’s hard to tell who is in the lead. Insider Jeremy Fowler recently indicated that the scales could be tipping in Watson’s direction, at least, if the report about Todd Monken is correct.

“I’m told he’s hit it off with Todd Monken, who’s got an offensive concept, some elements that Watson has run in the past and been his best at,” Fowler said.

“I’m told he’s hit it off with Todd Monken, who’s got an offensive concept, some elements that Watson has run in the past and been his best at,” – @JFowlerESPN on Browns QB Deshaun Watson via @SportsCenter. The Browns begin OTAs this week. pic.twitter.com/5cTu21HU4g — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 17, 2026

As Fowler indicated, Watson and Monken have already seemed to mesh, which isn’t great news for Sanders. The Browns took a chance with him in the fifth round of last year’s draft after every team passed on him multiple times, and it looked like he was going to get a shot to be their long-term starter.

However, Kevin Stefanski and his staff didn’t seem to be in love with him as a passer, and this report indicates that Monken may view him in a different light. There’s still time for the coaching staff to change their minds, but at the moment, it doesn’t look great for Sanders’ outlook moving forward.

This team needs a quarterback who can lead them down the right path, and Monken and his staff need to quickly decide who that’s going to be. Watson and Sanders both have their strengths and weaknesses, so it will be interesting to see who they choose and how it’ll ultimately work out.

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