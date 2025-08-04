Long-Term Concerns Brewing For Key Browns Unit

There has been plenty of talk about the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation, and rightfully so.

Nevertheless, not even the most talented and accomplished quarterback can operate behind a decimated or underperforming offensive line.

That’s why Zac Jackson of The Athletic is concerned about that unit.

In his latest article, he talked about the uncertainty regarding their future and whether they would bounce back after a disappointing campaign in 2024:

“If the offensive line is healthy and can play to its experience level (and pay grade), the Browns will have a chance to have a functional offense. But with four offensive line starters only signed through 2025 and not a lot of proven depth in any spot, there has to be uncertainty in the long term and over the next couple of weeks. No quarterback can function in a preseason setting if his offensive tackles are turnstiles,” Jackson wrote.

The Browns need to keep Wyatt Teller around for the long run.

He’s an underrated and hard-working player and one of the best pass-blocking guards in the league.

Moreover, future Hall of Famer G Joel Bitonio is more than likely to retire after this year, and that will be a huge loss to that unit.

They also need to find out whether they can trust Dawand Jones to be their starting left tackle for the long run.

He’s very talented and has looked like a legitimate stud at the position in limited snaps, but suffering two separate season-ending injuries in as many seasons in the league is far from encouraging.

The Browns’ quarterback situation has always been a major issue, but they have had high-end offensive lines more often than not.

This team will most likely commit to the running game for as long as Kevin Stefanski is calling the shots, and they will need to be stout upfront for that to happen.

