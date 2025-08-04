Browns Urged To Act Fast On Key Contract Extension

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line took a big step back last season.

Some of that was due to injuries, but most of their struggles also came due to a change in blocking schemes under a new offensive line coach.

Now, things look better ahead of this season, but they also need to think about the future.

That’s why Moe Moton of Bleacher Report believes that they need to put Wyatt Teller’s contract extension atop their priority list right now:

“G Wyatt Teller,” Moton wrote. “Between 2020 and 2023, Teller earned second-team All-Pro honors twice and became a three-time Pro Bowler. He didn’t earn any accolades in the previous campaign, but the 30-year-old is still one of the league’s top pass-blocking guards. According to Pro Football Focus, Teller allowed two sacks while on the field for 610 pass-blocking snaps. Last December, he said, ‘I’m working for an extension so I can stay here in Cleveland.’ The Browns could give him a new deal before Week 1.”

Teller isn’t the only big-name player currently looking to get an extension in Cleveland.

The same goes for veteran TE David Njoku, and even CB Greg Newsome II could also be in the mix.

Then again, as important as those two are for this team, Teller might be irreplaceable.

The Browns’ offensive line isn’t getting any younger, and there’s a strong chance that Joel Bitonio won’t return for another season after this campaign.

If that’s the case, they can’t afford to lose their two starting guards at the same time.

Teller has earned his stripes in this league, and he’s been a huge part of that unit’s dominance.

The Browns still need to figure out their quarterback situation for the future, and chances are that their franchise quarterback isn’t on the roster or even in the league right now.

But they also need to protect whoever they get under center, and keeping Teller around will be crucial to do so.

