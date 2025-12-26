Longtime Browns Veteran May Be Playing His Final Games With Team

The Cleveland Browns have two games remaining in the 2025 season, with the Pittsburgh Steelers up next in Week 17. These could be the final appearances with the Browns for some longtime veterans.

One of them is guard Wyatt Teller, who is listed as questionable to face the Steelers. The guard has missed the past three games with a calf injury.

If he can return to action, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced what Teller’s role would be.

“Kevin Stefanski said that if Wyatt Teller is able to play Sunday, he again anticipates a rotation at right guard with Teven Jenkins,” Daniel Oyefusi wrote on X.

If Teller cannot play against the Steelers, or against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, he may have played his final game for the Browns. He can become a free agent this offseason, and Cleveland may be looking to get younger at the position.

After playing his rookie season for the Buffalo Bills in 2018, the Browns acquired Teller in a trade. In seven seasons with Cleveland, the 31-year-old has played in 100 games, with 93 starts, and earned three Pro Bowl selections.

The offensive line was a recent strength for the Browns, but injuries have rendered the unit ineffective this season. In addition to Teller, Jack Conklin and Ethan Pocic have also been sidelined, and Dawand Jones suffered his third season-ending injury in as many years.

The Browns will likely look to bolster the unit in the 2026 NFL Draft, and could use the latter of their two first-round picks on the position. They could also address the need in the later rounds.

With Conklin heading to free agency and Joel Bitonio still mulling retirement, it’s possible the Browns could have an all-new offensive line next season.

