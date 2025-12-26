2 Browns Players Ruled Out For Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns have almost nothing to play for as they wrap up another disappointing season. However, their next game does have some significance.

In Week 17, the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rivalry matchup that would be a morale-building victory. In addition, Cleveland could spoil Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes as the Steelers try to win the AFC North.

Unfortunately, the Browns have several players dealing with injuries, and two of them have been ruled out for the Steelers game. Tight end David Njoku and linebacker Winston Reid will not play.

Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN relayed the rest of the injury report, which includes tight end Harold Fannin Jr., quarterback Dillon Gabriel, cornerback Myles Harden, defensive tackle Sam Kamara, running back Dylan Sampson and guard Wyatt Teller listed as questionable.

“Fannin is dealing with a groin injury and Gabriel has a left shoulder injury,” Oyefusi wrote on X.

Browns game status vs. Steelers: H. Fannin – questionable

D. Gabriel – questionable

M. Harden – questionable

S. Kamara – questionable

D. Sampson – questionable

W. Teller – questionable

D. Njoku – out

W. Reid – out Fannin is dealing with a groin injury and Gabriel has a… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 26, 2025

Njoku may have already played his last game for the Browns, as he can become a free agent this offseason. The veteran has been surpassed in the offense by Fannin, a rookie who has had an outstanding season and looks like his replacement going forward.

This season, Njoku has 33 receptions for 292 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury in the Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

He was rumored to possibly be traded at this year’s NFL deadline, as the Browns had not signed him to a contract extension. In nine seasons with Cleveland, he played in 118 games and had 384 receptions for 4,062 yards and 34 TDs.

Cleveland wraps up the season with a Week 18 game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

NEXT:

Key Browns Veteran Still Dealing With Injury