Mike Tomlin Has Simple Reason For Steelers’ Recent Struggles In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns haven’t won a regular-season game in Pittsburgh since 2003, but interestingly enough, the Pittsburgh Steelers are just 1-5-1 in Cleveland over their last seven games. With the two teams currently heading in very different directions, it would be surprising if that trend continued on Sunday when the Steelers visit the Browns with their sights set on wrapping up the AFC North.

The Browns have lost four in a row and are looking to get another win to avoid going 3-14 in back-to-back years, whereas the Steelers are coming off a big win against the Detroit Lions and are looking to extend their winning streak to four in a row. Pittsburgh handled Cleveland easily 23-9, earlier this season, and are aiming for a sweep on Sunday, but head coach Mike Tomlin is well aware that it won’t be a walk in the park.

Tomlin spoke with the media leading up to the game and was asked what the reason is behind his squad’s struggles in Cleveland in recent years.

According to CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, the answer is simple. Myles Garrett.

“Cleveland doesn’t rock for Pittsburgh. Cleveland has been a house of horrors for the Steelers as of late. Since 2018, the Steelers are just 1-5-1 in Cleveland that includes three consecutive losses. Tomlin, when asked what has often led to his team’s struggles in Cleveland, kept his answer simple: “Myles Garrett.” DeArdo said.

Garrett had three sacks in last year’s home game against the Steelers, which the Browns won 24-19. In 2023, Garrett had two sacks in a 13-10 win.

On Sunday, Garrett will be playing for immortality, as he is just 0.5 sacks shy of tying the single-season record for sacks, which is ironically held by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan. To break Watt’s record against his team and help extend Cleveland’s home winning streak over its biggest rival would be a huge feather in Garrett’s cap and a major bright spot in what has been a dark season.

Tomlin is well aware of the monster he is up against, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers certainly won’t be easy to get to either. Rodgers has been sacked just seven times in the last five games, so if Garrett is going to get the record on Sunday, he’ll have a tough task bringing down the future Hall of Famer.

