Myles Garrett Is Celebrating Special Day On Monday

The Cleveland Browns’ franchise player is turning 30 years old today. Unfortunately, he couldn’t have a full party to celebrate on Sunday.

The team took to social media to congratulate Myles Garrett on his birthday.

And even though they gave him a massive present with the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, his record still has to wait for another week.

Happiest of birthday wishes to the one, the only, @Flash_Garrett! pic.twitter.com/2br9e5RRWz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2025

Garrett couldn’t get the record-breaking sack in the win over the Steelers. They based their entire game plan on making sure that Garrett didn’t get to Aaron Rodgers. Ironically, that hampered their offense in the worst way, and it may have been the main reason why they could never get anything going.

That’s the type of impact a generational pass rusher like Myles Garrett can have in a game. Even when his numbers don’t show it, he’s always wreaking havoc and at the forefront of the other team’s scouting report.

Garrett was once projected to get at least 25.0 sacks this season, and with just one game left in the regular season, that might not happen. Then again, we’ve seen him log games of multiple sacks several times in this campaign and in his career, so we can’t rule that out, either.

The Browns will close out the season with a divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Their offensive line is far from elite, and Garrett has found plenty of success against Joe Burrow in the past. His record will have to wait for a little longer, but he’s just entering his prime, and he’ll get many more sacks in the years to come.

