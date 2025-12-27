Myles Garrett Reveals His Defensive Line Mount Rushmore

The Cleveland Browns have built their defensive identity around one player who does not shy away from big moments or big conversations. Confidence has never been an issue for Myles Garrett. When you are one of the most dominant defensive players of your era, you earn the right to speak boldly about where you belong in the history of the game.

That confidence was on full display in his recent press conference.

Garrett was asked to name his defensive line Mount Rushmore, and his answer did not disappoint.

“Reggie (White). AD (Aaron Donald). (Warren) Sapp. Myself,” he said. “ I can’t take anybody over me. I’m not finished either, so I’ve got some more stuff I’m piling on. I would take those four in a game.”

That is elite company, and Garrett placing himself alongside them is not arrogance. It is an acknowledgment of what he has already accomplished and what he still believes is ahead.

Garrett is not finished building his legacy, and that is the key part of his statement.

Garrett has carried this defense for years. He has produced regardless of circumstance, scheme, or supporting cast. Opposing offenses still build their entire game plan around stopping him, and it rarely works.

As I’ve mentioned many times in the past, generational players do not come around often, and they certainly do not apologize for knowing who they are.

Myles Garrett knows exactly where he stands. And more importantly, he knows he is not done yet.

