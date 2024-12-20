Myles Garrett Reveals What He’s Playing For In Final Games

The Cleveland Browns have three games remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season before turning the page to next year.

With a postseason berth no longer on the table, Browns players are openly discussing their motivations ahead of the final contests this season.

Defensive end Myles Garrett has been here before after missing a postseason berth in six of his eight professional football seasons thus far.

Despite being one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Garrett said that what he and his teammates do over the remaining contests could define his career.

“There’s no guarantee that you’ll be here for your entire career, but teams will look at this film and they’ll use this to define you for the rest of your time in the league. So never take a snap for granted, never take a second for granted. So go out there, train as hard as you can and make those big plays,” Garrett said.

Garrett is in line for a career-defining milestone over the final three weeks, too.

At 28 years old, Garrett’s next sack will give him his career 100th, making him the youngest player to have achieved this milestone.

In 2024, he’s recorded 11 sacks thus far after starting all 14 games for the Browns.

Although Garrett has been impressive again this season, Cleveland’s defense has regressed compared to last season as the Browns have allowed over 340 offensive yards per game and 25.4 points per outing.

The Browns can improve those numbers on Sunday against the Bengals while picking up their third victory in the AFC North against Cincinnati.

