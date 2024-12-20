Jerry Jeudy Reveals His Thoughts On Dorian Thompson-Robinson As New QB

Cleveland Browns fans (and fantasy football managers) have been vocal about Jerry Jeudy’s development over the past several weeks.

He developed a strong rapport with Jameis Winston, and while the team hasn’t won many games, this duo was something to get excited about every week, as they seemed to connect well on big-time plays in crucial situations.

While fans might have wanted to see this connection continue for the rest of the season, Winston has been benched in favor of second-year quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson had some opportunities last year that didn’t go as well as some might have hoped, but the Browns are giving him another chance.

Jeudy was asked about his thoughts on the new quarterback taking over, presumably because he had such a great relationship with Winston.

“DTR is very intense at quarterback, you know, the culture and the players have the ultimate belief in him to come in and do what he’s supposed to do,” Jeudy said, adding, “Excited to see him out there and make plays.”

Whether it’s just because it was in a recorded interview, or if his feelings are genuine, Jeudy seems to believe in what Thompson-Robinson can do moving forward.

The Browns are knocked out of the playoffs already, and many fans are calling for them to phone it in and try to secure a top-five draft pick.

With solid opponents on the schedule for their final three games of the season, Thompson-Robinson and Jeudy will have their hands full, making it tough for them to win even if they want to.

