New Browns Clip Shows Jared Verse’s Leadership Style

The Cleveland Browns are currently working their way through the offseason with a mix of new and returning players. Understandably, the new players have been getting a lot of attention in the media.

Many of the incoming players have a lot of expectations and pressure on their shoulders, especially Jared Verse. Verse was at the center of the jaw-dropping Myles Garrett trade, and fans are hoping to see tons from him during his first campaign in Cleveland. We still have to wait to see him in a regular-season game, but we are already getting glimpses of his personality.

A new clip shared by the team on social media shows Verse on a practice field with the rest of his squad, hyping them up and pushing them to keep playing hard.

“We can’t get tired. We ain’t got that luxury. We can’t get tired, baby. You getting all that today. Y’all earn that month off,” Verse said.

Jared had the boys workin' 😤 pic.twitter.com/WQEYA7v7n6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 24, 2026

The new season doesn’t start for a few months, but Verse is clearly already locked in and ready to pour 100 percent into every possession.

When Verse was sent to Cleveland, most fans were enraptured by his numbers. He racked up 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season. Those numbers don’t rival what Garrett was doing, but they are still quite promising. Plus, he’s already a two-time Pro Bowler and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024.

Verse obviously has a deep bag of tricks, but his attitude is also one of his biggest assets. This video clip proves that Verse is fully committed and will guide and lead his fellow teammates.

He knows that the chemistry of a team is vitally important, especially for a struggling squad like the Browns. This driven and competitive mindset will help when the team faces adversity in a few months.

This energetic interaction from Verse is proof that the incoming star is going to do more than simply create sacks in the new season.

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