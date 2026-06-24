Analyst Says He’s ‘Most Intrigued’ By One Browns Rookie

With so much attention being paid to the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback position, it’s understandable if some fans aren’t focused on the incoming rookies on the team. But it’s important to remember that the Browns seemingly did great work in the recent draft, and it could pay off in the new season.

Speaking on the Ross Tucker Podcast, Greg Cosell talked about the new player who interests him the most in Cleveland. He is eager to see what offensive tackle Spencer Fano can do.

Cosell isn’t quite sure what the Browns are doing with Fano, but he is still very excited to watch him play.

“The guy that I’m most intrigued by is [Spencer] Fano, the rookie, because he obviously played tackle in college. They have him, right now, as their left tackle. He’s going to be an interesting guy. He’s gonna be an interesting guy. I’m not an offensive line guru, but I didn’t see him as a tackle. I thought he’d be much better inside. We’ll see. For years, they were considered to have one of the best O-lines in the league and, now, it’s basically five new players,” Cosell said.

“The guy that I'm most intrigued by is (Spencer) Fano…” “I thought he'd be MUCH better inside, but obviously they're going to play him at tackle.”@GregCosell discusses Browns rookie LT: pic.twitter.com/LTKbeILz7W — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) June 24, 2026

Cosell is right when he says the Browns’ offensive line is going to look very different in 2026. The team’s front office has been working hard to inject new energy into their offense, and Fano is a huge part of that.

When they drafted him in the first round, the Browns were elated by Fano’s versatility. In fact, Cleveland repeatedly zeroed in on several players who could play multiple roles.

Cosell noted his questions about the position that Fano will play, but Todd Monken and his staff will surely make the choice that best serves the team. If they believe that Fano can deliver as a tackle, that’s the role they will slot him in.

It’s a position that the Browns have needed to address, so it’s not shocking to see them line Fano up for it. Right now, Fano is seen as an intriguing rookie.

However, if he lives up to his potential, he could be seen as a runaway success within just a few months.

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