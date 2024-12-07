NFL Fans Are Debating If They Would Rather Have Myles Garrett Or T.J. Watt

The Cleveland Browns aren’t likely to make the playoffs this season.

Things haven’t fared well for Kevin Stefanski’s team this time around.

Nonetheless, even in tough moments, Myles Garrett has been a beacon of hope for this team.

That’s why, even with T.J. Watt most likely running away with Defensive Player of the Year honors this season, the fans still know what Garrett is capable of.

With that in mind, several of them chose the Cleveland Browns star over his Pittsburgh Steelers counterpart in a post shared by FOX Sports.

Which of these former DPOY winners is joining your squad? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fpyK7SKYV6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2024

I’d take Myles ahead of TWatt. — Brent McClain (@WhoDeyBM) December 7, 2024

Give me Myles Garrett — Terps Recruiting (@TerpRecruiting) December 7, 2024

miles duh — #demstarzndabuildn✭ (@Millslelone) December 7, 2024

Myles Garrett just needs a real team — Relax Trumps Got This (@ChadCoo30346954) December 7, 2024

Truth be told, to be fair, no team could go wrong with either decision.

We’re talking about the two best pass rushers in the game, and the margin with the rest of the league, except maybe Maxx Crosby, isn’t close at all.

Garrett’s numbers haven’t always been as impressive as Watt’s.

Then again, watching the tape, you understand why.

Garrett is constantly facing double teams and being held, whereas Watt is usually one-on-one, as Alex Highsmith or the Steelers’ dominant front seven lays the red carpet for him to get to the opposition’s quarterback.

The Browns’ defense hasn’t been as good as it was last season, and with the Steelers looking like a strong Super Bowl candidate, Garrett’s chances of winning the award again this year are slim.

Still, with the Steelers and Browns set to square off this Sunday, they will have another chance to prove who’s the best.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On George Pickens' Jab At Browns