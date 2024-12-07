Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On George Pickens’ Jab At Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns don’t like each other.

It’s been that way since the beginning of time, and chances are it’s going to be that way forever.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see Steelers star George Pickens taking a big shot at Greg Newsome II.

When asked about the Browns’ star cornerback, the Georgia product claimed that he didn’t even know who he was.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long before the comments went viral, and Newsome II will most likely be looking forward to their matchup.

Kevin Stefanski, however, doesn’t want to make a big deal out of this.

The Browns’ head coach told the media that he had “no reaction” to Pickens’ comments, adding that his players know what is in front of them (via Daniel Oyefusi).

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: "I have no reaction to the comment. Our guys understand what's in front of them. It's a great opportunity." https://t.co/d2aTXerxZE — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 6, 2024

The Browns already got the best of their divisional rivals this season.

They also know they don’t have anything to lose at this point in the season, whereas the Steelers still need to keep winning to stay atop the AFC North Division.

The Browns would absolutely love to sweep the season series vs. their lifelong rivals, not to mention get bragging rights over them until the following season.

The playoffs might seem out of reach, but divisional games always mean more.

And with Pickens piling up enemies in the league left and right, Jim Schwartz’s defense will most likely have something special prepared for him.

